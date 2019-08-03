Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.51 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.55 beta which makes it 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. On the competitive side is, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 57.98% at a $82.67 average price target. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 0.15% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 45.3%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.