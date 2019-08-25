Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.40 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 82.25% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82.67. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 294.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.