Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.31 52.57M -3.41 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,224,179.34% -34.5% -31.8% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,082,768,394.04% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00

Strongbridge Biopharma plc on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 240.43% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 66.4%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.