Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Repligen Corporation 73 20.02 N/A 0.46 204.75

In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.15% and an $82.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s consensus target price is $110, while its potential upside is 21.60%. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.