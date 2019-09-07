Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

This is a contrast between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.5. The Current Ratio of rival PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, and a 90.78% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. About 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.