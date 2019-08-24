Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Ophthotech Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.70
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
|Ophthotech Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Ophthotech Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $82.67, and a 82.25% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 65.14% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ophthotech Corporation has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
|Ophthotech Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
