Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 27767.11 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

14.4 and 14.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 71.3%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.