Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and MorphoSys AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and MorphoSys AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 44.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% MorphoSys AG -6.45% -2.13% -9.68% -17.47% -8.28% -1.94%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while MorphoSys AG had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats MorphoSys AG on 4 of the 7 factors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.