Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.2 and 30.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 76.34%. G1 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 31.27% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.