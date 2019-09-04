Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 80.15%. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 74.78% and its average price target is $19.75. Based on the results shown earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 9.35%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.