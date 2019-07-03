Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 49.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82.67. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 78.75% and its average price target is $18. Based on the results given earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.