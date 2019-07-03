Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|52
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 49.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82.67. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 78.75% and its average price target is $18. Based on the results given earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
