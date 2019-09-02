Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.70 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. In other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has beta of 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 79.80%. Competitively the average price target of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 41.96% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Coherus BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 97.45%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.