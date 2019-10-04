Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

This is a contrast between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.31 52.57M -3.41 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,392,943.06% -34.5% -31.8% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 345,300,082.21% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a 352.13% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 49.3% respectively. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.