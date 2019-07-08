Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 52.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.