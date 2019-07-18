Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be comparing the differences between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|53
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Risk & Volatility
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.7 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Current Ratio is 14.4. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 44.43%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average target price and a 320.24% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2.83%
|3.52%
|-41.96%
|-31.9%
|-22.87%
|-13.34%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
