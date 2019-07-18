Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be comparing the differences between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Current Ratio is 14.4. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 44.43%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average target price and a 320.24% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.