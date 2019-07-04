Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 49.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 20.9% respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.