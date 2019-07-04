Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|52
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 49.12%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 20.9% respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
