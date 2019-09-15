Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 798.66 N/A -0.53 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.65% and an $96 consensus target price. Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 34.06% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.