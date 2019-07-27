Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 25.11 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

14.4 and 14.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.28% and an $82.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 221.72% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.