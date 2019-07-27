Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|5
|25.11
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
14.4 and 14.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.28% and an $82.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 221.72% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.