Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.11 N/A 2.05 26.83

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.51 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 90.78% at a $96 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.