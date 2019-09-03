Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.35 N/A -0.80 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Agenus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 79.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $82.67. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 73.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 33.6% respectively. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.