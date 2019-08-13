Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Reaches $48.06 After 5.00% Down Move; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut By $14.31 Million Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding

The stock of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 394,776 shares traded. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has risen 35.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GBT News: 17/05/2018 – GBT Announces Upcoming Data Presentations Supporting Voxelotor Sickle Cell Disease Program at 23rd European Hematology Associat; 11/05/2018 – Global Blood Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 04/04/2018 – Global Blood Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 17/05/2018 – Global Blood at American Thoracic Society Meeting Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – GBT Announces Upcoming Data Presentations Supporting Voxelotor Sickle Cell Disease Program at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 07/05/2018 – Global Blood Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 87c; 06/03/2018 – GBT APPOINTS INDUSTRY LEADER DAVID L. JOHNSON AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC GBT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/05/2018 – Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market – Rising Preference for Home Healthcare to Boost Growth | TechnavioThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.88B company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $45.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GBT worth $144.20M less.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 91.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 596,273 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 54,783 shares with $1.34M value, down from 651,056 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 964,561 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

Among 3 analysts covering Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Global Blood Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained the shares of GBT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $57 target.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood disorders. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is GBT440, a hemoglobin modifier that binds to hemoglobin molecules, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease in adult and adolescent patients, as well as evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of GBT440 on adolescent patients with SCD. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of GBT440 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a hypoxemic pulmonary disorder; and other pre-clinical research and development activities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Shelton reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 1,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp LP has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Meyer Handelman owns 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 10,000 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 458,956 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 167,012 shares to 2.42 million valued at $55.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 7.03 million shares and now owns 7.32M shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was raised too.

