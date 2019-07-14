Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Is At $57.05 Formed Wedge; LMP Capital & Income Fund Has 0.73 Sentiment

LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 11 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 15 reduced and sold their holdings in LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) formed wedge up with $59.90 target or 5.00% above today’s $57.05 share price. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) has $3.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 598,590 shares traded. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has risen 16.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GBT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Blood Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GBT APPOINTS INDUSTRY LEADER DAVID L. JOHNSON AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/05/2018 – Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market – Rising Preference for Home Healthcare to Boost Growth l Technavio; 04/04/2018 – Global Blood Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 03/04/2018 – GBT Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference; 07/05/2018 – Global Blood Therapeutics Remains on Track to Announce Top-Line Clinical Data From Part A of Phase 3 HOPE Study in 1H; 09/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Global Blood Therapeutics Rallied While Improving FDA Policies To Help Nektar; 08/05/2018 – Global Blood at American Thoracic Society Conference May 18; 17/05/2018 – GBT Announces Upcoming Data Presentations Supporting Voxelotor Sickle Cell Disease Program at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

Among 3 analysts covering Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Global Blood Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $57 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Analysts await Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 21.79% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.78 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $250.15 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 102.28 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6,856 activity.

More notable recent LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Blood Therapeutics: Voxelotor Can Take The Stock Price To New All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Editas Medicine a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 06/14: (ARQL) (FVRR) (UA) Higher; (MCRB) (AVGO) (APRN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SCD: Equity CEF Has An 8.2% Discount And An 8.6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2017.