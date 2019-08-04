Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

Since Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2489.79 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 57.98% at a $82.67 average price target. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 77.17% and its average price target is $18. Based on the data delivered earlier, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 24.8%. About 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.