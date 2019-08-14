Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.44 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 and a Quick Ratio of 14.5. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 70.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 47.8% respectively. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.