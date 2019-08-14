Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.44
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 and a Quick Ratio of 14.5. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 70.81%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 47.8% respectively. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
