Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Contrasting side by side

Since Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.28% and an $82.67 consensus price target. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 92.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Synthorx Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.