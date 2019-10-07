Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Contrasting side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.33 52.57M -3.41 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,013,983.22% -34.5% -31.8% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,128,575,474.37% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.