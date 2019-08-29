Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparing side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.03 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 76.34%. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 11.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.