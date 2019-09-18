Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 330 4.30 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, and a 83.63% upside potential. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $386.5 consensus price target and a 36.56% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.