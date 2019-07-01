Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparing side by side

Since Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 53.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.