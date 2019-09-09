Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, and a 89.35% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 55.2% respectively. About 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.