Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.31 52.57M -3.41 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.55 44.74M -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,392,943.06% -34.5% -31.8% MyoKardia Inc. 83,144,396.95% -20% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus price target is $90, while its potential upside is 71.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.