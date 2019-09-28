Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Comparison side by side

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.34 52.57M -3.41 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 14.76M -1.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,203,121.87% -34.5% -31.8% Motif Bio plc 2,381,413,359.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 94.77% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 6.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.