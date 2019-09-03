Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Contrasting side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.57 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.15% and an $82.67 average price target. On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 29.66% and its average price target is $164.56. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 95.4%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.