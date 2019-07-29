Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Contrasting side by side

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Current Ratio is 14.4. Meanwhile, Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 44.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 16.3%. Insiders owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.