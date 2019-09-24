Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.58% and an $96 average target price. Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 176.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.