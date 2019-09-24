Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.58% and an $96 average target price. Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 176.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.