Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.29 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 67.52%. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 220.12% and its consensus price target is $10.5. Based on the results given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.