Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.41 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 79.80%. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.17 consensus target price and a 24.45% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 57.6% respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.