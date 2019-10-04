Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|50
|-0.33
|52.57M
|-3.41
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|25.17M
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|105,287,402.36%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,652,590,335.22%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.