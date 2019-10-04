Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.33 52.57M -3.41 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 25.17M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,287,402.36% -34.5% -31.8% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,652,590,335.22% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.