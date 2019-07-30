Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-687.2%
|-455.3%
Liquidity
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 47.52% at a $82.67 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.69%
|-22.18%
|-50.86%
|45.22%
|0%
|-55.47%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
