Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 47.52% at a $82.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.