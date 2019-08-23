Glenview State Bank Trust Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Upped by $306,332; Fil LTD Maintains Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 695,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7.97 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.47M, up from 7.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 1.48 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 300 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,307 shares. Insight 2811 reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Inc Ok holds 5,499 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 357,931 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 31,764 were reported by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Moors & Cabot holds 11,090 shares. 6,599 are owned by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Cutter Brokerage invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank Corp holds 1.1% or 5,323 shares. Alps Advisors holds 5,765 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas reported 605 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Lc, a California-based fund reported 7,714 shares. Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 1.08M shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $66.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 79,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,011 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 332,524 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv accumulated 0.06% or 194,429 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,995 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 41,057 shares. 14,000 were reported by Dodge Cox. 2,333 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Becker Mgmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,168 shares. 12,472 were reported by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 14,353 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Moore And has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,959 shares. West Oak Limited Liability has 28,754 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,888 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Finance reported 136 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,437 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 0.03% or 9,296 shares.