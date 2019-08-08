Glenview State Bank Trust Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,332; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Upped by Park Presidio Capital Llc

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34 million, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Executive Planning to Leave Company Amid Disinformation Backlash; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a brilliant, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS EU WILL MONITOR CLOSELY FACEBOOK’S IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW EU PRIVACY RULES; 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is When to Buy the Dip in Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Ltd Liability Corp reported 256,584 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth reported 69,060 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 458,065 shares. 3,488 were reported by Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co. Firsthand Capital Mgmt holds 4.66% or 75,000 shares. Tru Investment has 1.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,002 shares. Canandaigua State Bank &, a New York-based fund reported 29,763 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sfe Inv Counsel owns 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,640 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fdx Advsrs owns 69,549 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 5,141 shares. 2.81 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation. Hilton Capital Llc accumulated 10,804 shares.