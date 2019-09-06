Glenview State Bank Trust Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Increased by $306,332; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose While Srb Has Trimmed Its Stake by $665,000

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 165,836 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.73. About 987,805 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,100 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 36,421 shares stake. 6.51M are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. 12,026 were reported by Cibc Mkts. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 14,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Lc owns 345,396 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 110,285 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 260 shares. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability has 245,800 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd invested in 2.51% or 101,680 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 3,723 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 452 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 24,378 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 301 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 208,743 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean Will be Between USD 1.5 Billion and USD 3 Billion – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ISO, Intterra, and Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Better Understand Wildfire Risk for Communities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.88M for 36.70 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.