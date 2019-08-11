Glenview State Bank Trust Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $306,332; As Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Raised Its Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The hedge fund held 116,626 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 66,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 382,661 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr owns 5,765 shares. First City Capital reported 757 shares. Roundview Cap Lc invested in 3,168 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,474 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. 3,000 were accumulated by Sphera Funds Management Ltd. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,574 shares. Night Owl Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,994 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc reported 292 shares. Doliver Advsr LP has 0.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co has 120,950 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Networks has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 407 shares. Finemark Bank And owns 7,494 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 610 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: GMED,SEM,TNDM,IOVA – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SEM,TNDM,IOVA – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Select Medical Corporation Announces Pricing of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12,853 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 147,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,805 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).