Glenview State Bank Trust Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Its Coca (KO) Position by $533,416; Stock Price Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 11,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 513,689 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, up from 502,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 9.92 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 76,272 shares to 107,189 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,303 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.