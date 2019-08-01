Glenview State Bank Trust Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Old National Bancorp Lowered Its Holding

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 251,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, down from 255,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 381,704 shares. Bernzott holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,965 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel, Tennessee-based fund reported 65,710 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 8.59 million shares or 2.68% of the stock. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Country Trust Bancorp has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Night Owl Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 173,970 shares. Summit Strategies holds 0.42% or 7,056 shares. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avenir Corporation invested 7.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 283,866 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt LP owns 8,978 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Com has 67,872 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd reported 39,165 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,740 shares to 11,205 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 17,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).