Glenview State Bank Trust Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Royce Value Tr (RVT) as Shares Were Volatile

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 358,934 shares traded or 43.40% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Com reported 357,161 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 19,084 shares. 5,746 are held by Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 41,514 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Rech has invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Private Advisor Group Inc Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 81,402 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il invested in 0.02% or 18,542 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability owns 343,906 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson Co holds 184,614 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). General Investors has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited reported 11,115 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 74,822 shares stake. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com reported 14,260 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares to 281,024 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 139,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 803 shares. 177,353 were reported by Tybourne Mgmt (Hk). Regentatlantic Capital Llc stated it has 2,033 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 284 shares. 2.46M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 11,305 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 126 shares. Kingdon Capital Ltd Com holds 13,473 shares. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 3.25% or 2,956 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 3,351 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,425 shares. Milestone Inc stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based One Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).