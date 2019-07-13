Glenview State Bank Trust Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $395,008 as Valuation Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Com has invested 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Echo Street Mgmt Lc accumulated 845,038 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 79,219 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Df Dent And Commerce Incorporated reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability has 7.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 407,475 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Putnam Ltd Liability Com reported 3,746 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,443 shares. Highstreet Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,924 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 42,450 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 5,234 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 3.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Citigroup holds 0.09% or 706,470 shares. Dean Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Profund Lc invested in 0.17% or 28,162 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Signs a Stockâ€™s Dividend Might Be at Risk – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Consumer Cyclical ETF Hitting On All Cylinders – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?! – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon’s To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.