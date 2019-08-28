Glenview State Bank Trust Increased Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; Ppl (PPL) Holder Moors & Cabot Decreased Its Stake by $617,117

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 3.11M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Ok stated it has 5,499 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Invest owns 460 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc accumulated 2,970 shares. Saturna Capital Corp holds 1,866 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zweig has 4.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vontobel Asset has 3.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 243,888 shares. Paragon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 143 shares. 2,474 are owned by Corda Invest Limited Liability. Odey Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,600 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 605 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 80,272 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 29,560 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Limited invested in 1.05% or 500 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La has 210 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 1,189 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,082 shares to 10,412 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Grimes And Company Inc has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0.06% stake. Conning Inc stated it has 16,062 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 601,765 shares. Blackrock holds 59.11 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 11,800 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.67% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 293,247 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 22,583 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com owns 143,255 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 16,333 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc owns 0.18% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4,717 shares. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).