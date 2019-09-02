Glenview State Bank Trust Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Western Asset (WIW) Sentiment Is 1.41

Western Asset (WIW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 72 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 51 reduced and sold holdings in Western Asset. The funds in our database now have: 35.61 million shares, up from 34.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 34 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Glenview State Bank Trust increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 74.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview State Bank Trust acquired 172 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Glenview State Bank Trust holds 402 shares with $716,000 value, up from 230 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $867.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camarda Fincl Ltd accumulated 238 shares. Wafra Incorporated holds 19,871 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp Communication has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tarbox Family Office holds 439 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 2.57% or 12,810 shares. Westfield Mngmt LP holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 197,074 shares. Cahill Finance Advsrs reported 129 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 8,936 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Btim owns 1,004 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btc Cap Management holds 5,054 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Greenbrier Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd has 11.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 43,263 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 73,100 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $684.65 million. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 28.69 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 5.71% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund for 893,618 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il owns 307,569 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.64% invested in the company for 2.78 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.24 million shares.