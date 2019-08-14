Glenview State Bank Trust Increased Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined; Holder Opus Capital Group Boosted Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stake

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.2. About 1.20 million shares traded or 19.95% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 11,950 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.09% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Sei Invs invested 0.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Spectrum Mgmt Gru holds 8,740 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.7% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 158,827 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 6,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 186,749 shares. Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 27,913 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,511 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 4,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 171,500 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 21,471 shares to 2,820 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Computer Services In (CSVI) by 20,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,531 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf has invested 4.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Barrett Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alexandria Capital Lc holds 1,502 shares. De Burlo Grp reported 2.54% stake. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.26% or 31,073 shares. Kistler holds 748 shares. Scge Mgmt Lp holds 5.28% or 47,500 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Global Strategies Lc has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Capital Management invested in 0.13% or 751 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management holds 0.88% or 2,236 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited invested in 2.69% or 39,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd owns 7,905 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 0.75% or 3,225 shares.